As of Monday, Americans in all 50 states including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are eligible to receive the COVD-19 vaccine, meeting President Joe Biden’s April 19 deadline.
Despite this, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. Here in Ohio, it was announced during Governor Mike DeWine’s weekly press conference on April 15 that numbers have now risen to 200 cases per 100,000 Ohioans. With the metric for health order removal set firmly at 50 cases per 100,000 and the number continually moving in the opposite direction, Gov. DeWine remains hopeful, stating that the more vaccines that are given out, the better off we will be.
Variants are being blamed for the rising numbers as they have been shown to spread much easier than the original virus. Michigan in particular has been battling variants with the fight seemingly spreading into Ohio territory. Of the top 11 counties with high incidence levels, a majority of them lie around the border between the two states.
Franklin County has also gone back to purple, a Level 4 Public Emergency, as cases continue to rise. As of now, Jackson and Vinton are both trending orange, making them Level 2 Public Emergencies.
Currently, 37.8 percent of Ohioans have began their vaccination process, meaning they have at least one dose. 26.98 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Jackson County, 9,682 residents (29.87 percent) have began vaccination with 7,566 people (23.34 percent) of them being fully vaccinated.
Vinton County is lagging slightly behind with 3,458 residents (26.43 percent) on their way to full vaccination with 2,865 people (21.9 percent) already there.
The above vaccination data is current as of April 20, 2021 according to the Ohio.gov vaccine dashboard.
Following are the COVID-19 numbers for each county:
Vinton County:
No word yet has been received about the next mobile vaccine clinic scheduled for April 28. With Johnson & Johnson vaccines still on hold in the United States, it remains unclear when those doses can go back into use. Europe has since green-lit the use of Johnson & Johnson, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.
According to the most recent update on the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page from April 19, there are ten active cases in the county.
731 cases have been recorded by the county with a probable 87 cases.
A total of 790 cases of COVID-19 in the county have recovered.
Sadly, 18 people in the county have passed from the virus with two currently being hospitalized.
Jackson County:
Vaccine clinics are taking place this week in Jackson County at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, April 22 and Saturday, April 24. Hours Thursday will go from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with an hour off from noon to one p.m. Saturday, vaccines will be given from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All vaccinations will be done on a walk-in basis and will be free of charge.
April 18 is the date of the most recent update from the Jackson County Health Department according to their Facebook page.
Jackson is experiencing 30 active cases at the moment with a total of 2,893 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
192 probable cases have been reported in the county. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
Five people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 187 people with lab-confirmed cases that have been hospitalized.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
