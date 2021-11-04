Voters in the City of Jackson, Village of Oak Hill, as well as Hamilton, Scioto, and Washington Townships were faced with some hard decisions during this year’s General Election.
The voters had to decide where they wanted their tax dollars to go. There were six levies up for a vote. Three were replacement levies, while the other three were renewals. There were also two local liquor options in Oak Hill.
The following general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Results are unofficial until the Board of Elections certifies them. Levy dollar estimates were provided by the Jackson County Auditor's Office.
City of Jackson:
Citizens in the City of Jackson voted in favor of a replacement tax levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites.
A total of 455 voters said yes to the levy, while 295 voted no.
The fire levy is a replacement for 1 mill for a continuous period of time. It would produce an estimated $143,494.47 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $35.00 per year.
Hamilton Township:
Residents in Hamilton Township decided to support a replacement levy for providing and maintaining fire protection.
The levy, which received 49 votes for, and 25 votes against, is passing.
The fire levy is a replacement for 2 mills for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $21,013.48 per year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $70.00 per year.
Village of Oak Hill:
The residents in the Village of Oak Hill voted in favor of two levies and two local options.
The first levy was a renewal to benefit the Village of Oak Hill for the purpose of current expenses. The levy was for 3 mills for 5 years. The levy received 171 votes in favor, and 95 votes against.
The yearly collection estimate would be $43,220.24. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $90.31 per year.
The second levy was also a renewal to benefit the Village of Oak Hill for the purpose of operating and maintaining the village cemeteries. The levy was for 1 mill for 5 years. The levy received 199 votes for and 69 votes against.
The yearly collection estimate would be $14,406.75. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $30.10 per year.
Residents in Oak Hill Precinct 2 voted "yes" to okay two local liquor options. The option will allow Big O Carry Out (201 N. Jackson St., Oak Hill) to sell beer, wine, and mixed beverages in general and on Sundays.
The general sale local option received 128 votes yes and 50 votes no. The local option Sunday sales received 119 votes yes and 58 votes no.
Scioto Township:
Folks in Scioto Township approved a replacement levy for the purpose of operating and maintaining cemeteries.
The levy, which received 164 votes for, and 92 votes against, is passing.
The cemetery levy is for 1 mill for 5 years. It would produce an estimated $38,370.93. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $35.00 per year.
Washington Township:
Residents in Washington Township voted yes for a renewal levy for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
The levy received 86 votes for and 50 votes against.
The yearly collection estimate would be $13,780.61. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $25.10 per year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.