JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued a be on the lookout order (BOLO) for an older blue pickup truck in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting incident in Jefferson Township.
The vehicle in question is an older make and model square body pickup truck. The truck has a faded blue color, and might also have a hard camper top over the bed.
A male individual was reportedly driving the truck. The truck was last seen heading south on State Route 93 toward Ironton. No other details are known.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at 032 Cambria Road outside of Oak Hill in Jackson County. The report came in around 11:42 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.
Allegedly, a male driver, drove by the residence fired one shot, then came back by and fired another shot then left the scene.
There were no injuries or damage reported. There were people inside the home. Authorities did not recover any bullet casings at the scene.
Jackson County Sheriff Major Scott Conley told The Courier that "we can not rule out that it happened or didn't happen at this time."
If anyone has any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 740-286-6464.
The case is under investigation.
