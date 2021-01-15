JACKSON — The 2021 Amy Duggan Memorial Classic, which is a benefit basketball game and auction, has been canceled this year, says Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Nick Elliott.
“As of now all of our basketball and outside school events are not being scheduled,” Elliott told The Courier. “Hopefully we will be back to it next year.”
The event normally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is done in memory of Amy Duggan, who was a member of the Special Olympics basketball team.
The idea for a benefit in Duggan’s honor was thought up by two of her teammates. They thought of the idea after Duggan lost her battle with cancer in June 2008.
Since then, members of the basketball team have helped organize this fundraiser to honor her and her love for sports. Proceeds from the event always benefit the Special Olympics and Hope Haven School, in addition to several student-based projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.