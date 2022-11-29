MCARTHUR – Because it is budget season for local governments, the Vinton-Jackson Courier stepped in to chat with the Village’s new fiscal officer Sue Neri.
Annual Budget Copes With Cost Increases
- By Miles Layton Editor
She said the annual budget is still percolating up through Village Hall but there are no major things that would give the taxpayers grave pause.
Neri said increased fuel costs will affect the bottom line.
Mayor Steve Hammond said he anticipates a sharp hike in village employee health insurance rates.
Hammond said despite how these increasing costs affect the budget, the village is in good financial shape so there will be no need to raise taxes or make deep departmental cuts to make ends meet.
Hammond said grants distributed during the pandemic have helped to offset expenses.
And there are no major capital expenditures planned for 2023 Hammond said.
Council will discuss the budget at its next meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the fire hall.
In other matters, police department has bought a nice new 2014 Ford Interceptor… well… the vehicle is new to the police department. Purchased in October, Neri said the vehicle cost $20,000 with half of the total coming from the police department and the remainder from the Village’s general fund. Vehicle has been in service patrolling streets near and far.
Also, council approved giving full-time employees a $1,000 one-time incentive bonus with pro-rated amounts for part-time workers and employees based on how much they've worked for the village.
In other fiscal matters, Neri said there is a line item to hold funds that have been donated to build a memorial to Jeffrey Porter Walker, 2, who passed away Sept. 18 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.
Vinton-Jackson Courier Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
