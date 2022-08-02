WILKESVILLE — Hundreds attended a staple Vinton County community event this past weekend: the 65th annual Wilkesville Fish Fry, on Saturday, July 30.
The yearly event, held by the Wilkesville Fireman’s Association the last Saturday in July, serves as a fundraiser for the association and thus the Wilkesville Volunteer Fire Department, at 127 N. Town St., Wilkesville.
This year’s fish fry appeared bigger and better than those in recent memory: two shelterhouses filled with cooks, volunteers, bingo players and hungry faces; vendors; bounce houses; food trucks, tractor displays and an 80-participant classic car show hosted by Zinn Brothers Automotive, displayed around the Wilkesville Community Center.
However, new to this year’s fish fry was the WFD Miss Wilkesville Pageant, which was open to three age groups (Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss) and contestants from Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Jackson and Vinton counties. Additionally, the fish fry also featured a fire and rescue-themed baby/toddler contest on Saturday.
For WVFD Chief John Wood, the fish fry has existed longer than he has, he said — so he’s not quite sure when he got involved, but it’s been there his whole lifetime.
“Well, I was born in ‘61, and my dad used to be on the fire department. He helped with the fish fry. So I would say, (I’ve been involved) ... probably since I was a young’un,” Wood said. “I’ve been working — when I was old enough to work the bingo and stuff, I was doing that (at) probably eight years old, maybe even younger than that.”
Wood, fire chief since 2011, said the WFVD has a roster of about 12-15 volunteer firefighters and serves Wilkesville, Wilkesville Township; has mutual aid with Salem Center (Meigs County), Vinton (Gallia County), and all of Vinton and Jackson counties.
Wood sees the fish fry as a sort of annual get-together for folks from the area who’ve moved away — but always come back for the occasion.
“They know every year it’s the last Saturday in July. So they kind of make — I won’t say plans — but they kind of lean towards coming back just for the fish fry, to have a reunion,” Wood said.
Also within the context of the coronavirus pandemic, years of canceled events such as actual alumni reunions, the fish fry takes on all the more importance as a community gathering.
“So we had a bunch of people last year,” Wood said. “We’ve got a pretty good crowd this year.”
Wood estimated that Saturday’s event likely brought in around $3,000 for the village fire department. According to a Facebook post, the Vinton and Rutland fire departments assisted with the fish fry as well.
Next year’s fish fry is set for Saturday, July 29. The Wilkesville Fire Department can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Wilkesvillefire and reached at (740) 517-1019. In case of an emergency, call 911.
