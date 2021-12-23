Appalachian Dirt Riders, a local off-road motorcycle club founded in 1974 that has held enduro races every year in the Wellston and Hamden area since, made three local generous donations this holiday season.
During the club’s December meeting, they decided to help and give back to the local communities in a big way by giving $1,000 each to three local toy drives.
This year, the club donated $1,000 to the Vinton County Help Me Grow Program for their Christmas toy drive. Accepting the check was Vinton County Help Me Grow Supervisor/Program Manager Barbi Hammond.
The Help Me Grow Program is part of Ohio’s prenatal to age three system of supports designed to assure that children in Ohio have a healthy birth and the best possible start in life.
The club also presented a $1,000 check to Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Wright with the Wellston Fire Department. The money will be used toward the fire department’s annual “Firefighters for Kids” toy drive.
The final $1,000 check donation was presented to Fire Chief Jayson Potts with the Hamden Fire Department. That money will be used toward the fire department’s fund for multiple charitable events throughout the season.
Presenting the checks to the three organizations were 2022 Appalachian Dirt Riders Vice President Kyle Jolly, along with Appalachian Dirt Riders Life Members Mike Azbell and Kelvin Jolly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.