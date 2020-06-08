JACKSON — The Jackson Apple Festival, which is always held the third week in September, plans to move forward this year.
Jackson Area Festival & Events (JAFE) President Brandon Davis told The Courier on Thursday, June 4, that at this time, JAFE has no plans to cancel the festival.
“As of right now, we are planning on move forward with the Jackson Apple Festival, but the government regulations it could eventually hinder our festival,” explained Davis. “We are working right now on moving forward, and still plan on having the festival.”
Davis added, “At this time, we have no plans to cancel, but with everything going on you never know what could happen down the road. That is all I am at liberty to say right now.”
The 80th Jackson Apple Festival is slated for September 22-26, 2020.
Many festivals across the state of Ohio, including the Oak Hill Festival of Flags, and Wild Turkey Festival in Vinton County, have either been postponed or canceled because of the threat of COVID-19. It’s unseen if those festivals will be held at a later date or not.
