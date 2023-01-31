Applications For FAO’s Scholarships To Open Feb. 15

NELSONVILLE – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) announces the upcoming opening of its annual application period for scholarship funds. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Wednesday, March 15.


