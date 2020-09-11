OAK HILL — In a joint effort, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Oak Hill Police Department (OHPD) stopped alleged drug trafficking in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The JCSO reports that Eddie D. Shepherd, 40, of Jackson, was taken into custody. The OHPD contacted the JCSO to assist in the investigation that led to the discovery of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine, according to a field test.
Shepherd was arrested in the driveway of 430 Stedman Drive, in Oak Hill, after authorities reportedly discovered approximately an ounce of methamphetamine on the passenger side floorboard of the white pick-up he was driving, a media release stated. Authorities also allegedly found $2,913 in cash.
Shepherd reportedly told authorities that the drugs were his.
Shepherd was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he is incarcerated. Shepherd is facing a charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
The narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification (BCI) for analysis. The case will be forwarded to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.
