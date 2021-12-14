JACKSON — Some Jackson County citizens are planning to conduct a supply drive for those affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, several towns in western Kentucky were severely damaged by tornadoes that hit that area. Many families lost everything, with about 1,000 homes destroyed, and the death toll has reached 74 as of Tuesday.
Members of the Jackson County community plan to deliver a tractor trailer full of supplies to the area on Sunday, Dec. 19. The group is asking for the community’s help in filling the trailer through donations.
Accepted items list for donation: bottled water, sports drinks, batteries, flash lights, paper towels, paper plates, baby diapers, baby wipes, work gloves, new tarps, new toys in package (all ages).
The drop off locations will be as follows:
Jackson Fire Station (152 Peral St., Jackson) on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Scioto Township Vol. Fire Department (4701 OH-776, Jackson) on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Osborne Equipment (10 McCarty Lane, Jackson) on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elizabeth’s Flowers and Gifts (163 Broadway St., Jackson) on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oak Hill Village Building (415 N. Front St., Oak Hill) on Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Jackson Fire Department Annex (152 Peral St., Jackson) on Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also local firefighters (Coalton, Jackson, Oak Hill, and Wellston) will be out at area stores collecting items on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call Jackson Fire Chief David Channell at 740-418-8086, or Kim Channell at 740-418-2911.
