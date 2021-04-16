FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - An argument over a vehicle ended with damage to said vehicle, a shot fired, and two arrested.
At approximately 2:32 p.m. Thursday, April 15, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received two calls regarding the same incident. The incident was an argument over a vehicle.
The first call came in at 2:32 p.m. from a female, identified as 30-year-old Heidi Hensley, of Harrison Betts Road, stating that a man had pulled a gun on her at a residence on Franklin Valley Road and fired the gun by her head.
Moments later, the male, identified as 46-year-old James Williams, of Clay Banner Road, called to report that Hensley rammed his vehicle and his gun went off when he tried to grab Hensley’s keys.
During the investigation, it was uncovered that a family member allegedly asked Williams to get the keys from her. When Williams made an attempt to get the keys, an argument began between the pair. In her attempt to leave, Hensley rammed Williams’ vehicle causing damage. While holding his handgun, Williams then attempted to grab the keys from Hensley’s ignition, then the gun went off during a struggle for the keys. The bullet missed Hensley and was later found in the passenger side door.
Williams is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on a felony charge of improperly handling of a firearm. Additional charges are pending the review of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hensley is being held for a failure to appear warrant from the Jackson County Municipal Court. Hensley may also face charges connected to this incident following a review of the case by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
