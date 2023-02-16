Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia is expressing concerns that some of the witnesses called to testify may have lied under oath. The panel recommends that the district attorney “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.” But the report does not name the people who are alleged to have lied. In addition to the section on perjury, the report’s introduction and conclusion were released Thursday. But any recommendations on potential criminal charges for specific people will remain under wraps for now.
In the lives of 5 friends, Ukraine's war story unfolds
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Oleksii and Yurii were killed on Ukraine’s eastern front five months apart. One was Vadym’s best friend and died in his arms. In the cemetery where the two are buried, Anna and Anastasiia — the women they loved — take drags on the men’s favorite brands of cigarettes. Clouds of smoke are exhaled in silence. The five had known each other since childhood. They came of age in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb now synonymous with the war’s most horrific atrocities. Their interwoven tales reveal how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exactly one year ago changed their lives, their neighborhood, their country.
Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered. The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police. The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing signs of improvement. Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term.
China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign affairs committee of China's ceremonial parliament is accusing American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the United States passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon's intrusion into U.S. airspace. The Chinese statement issued Thursday repeated Beijing's insistence that the object was an unmanned civilian weather research balloon. The U.S. has dismissed that claim citing the balloon's flight route and payload of surveillance equipment. On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said it will take measures against U.S. entities somehow related to the downing of the balloon, without giving details.
Jeers, boos from Ohio villagers enraged by toxic train spill
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym demanding to know if they're safe from the toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off to avoid an even bigger disaster. Officials told the hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine that testing so far shows their air is safe, and that air and water monitoring will continue. Residents still worry about persisting odors following the huge plumes of smoke they saw. They want to know about any lingering health risks. They'll get a visit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Thursday to assess the response and hear them out.
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say a one person has been killed and three others have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall. El Paso police said hours after Wednesday's shooting that two people had been taken into custody. Police said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation. Police stressed that there was no further danger to the public. The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.
Wholesale price pressures emerge despite long-term slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy despite longer-term signs of improvement. From December to January, the government’s producer price index jumped 0.7%, driven up in part by a 5% surge in energy prices. That surge compared with a 0.2% drop from November to December, and it was nearly twice the increase that economists had been expecting. The producer price data can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise. While the monthly inflation surge was worse than expected, price increases measured over the past 12 months continued to show a slowdown.
Ruling Taliban display rare division in public over bans
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rare public show of division is emerging in the ranks of Afghanistan's ruling Taliban. A senior Taliban figure publicly criticized the group's leadership in a speech, accusing some of monopolizing power. The comments by Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani were seen as directed at the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The interior minister also said the Taliban need to be closer to the people and help ease their problems at a time of economic collapse. The reclusive supreme leader, Akhundzada, almost never appears in public but is behind restrictions imposed on women in recent months, including banning them from most levels of education. The bans raised an international uproar.
Deputies suspended in Nichols case didn't keep body cams on
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Tyre Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the location where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said late Wednesday that deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers each violated multiple policies after they reported to the location of Nichols’ violent arrest on Jan. 7. Nichols had fled a traffic stop but was caught by Memphis Police Department officers who punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton.
Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. Hamlin posted a note on his Twitter account saying he understands the criticism while referring to the coat's depictions as being abstract art. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson took offense by calling the Kanye West Eternal Saint blue varsity jacket blasphemous. Peterson says he has since cleared the air by speaking personally with Hamlin. Hamlin continues recovering after having to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati six weeks ago.
