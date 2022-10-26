The Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services “317 Board” held its annual meeting and awards ceremony at the Scenic Hills Senior Center Educational and Wellness Center on Monday evening.
“After two years of pandemic disruptions, we are happy to be together in person and to recognize the special contributions of these community members,” said Executive Director Diane Pfaff.
A release sent by the board highlights this year’s award winners, including:
Behavioral Health Advocate: Athens County – Claire Abraham and Amanda Clark
Abraham established the Kathryn McCoy Resource Project which provides hygiene closets at several schools and community agencies. She is a junior leader with The Hive program though Integrated Services for Behavioral Health. Recently, she assisted in organizing the Back to School Bash in Nelsonville where more than 1,000 students and their families received food, school supplies, and haircuts.
Clark provides wraparound services for Integrated Services for Behavioral Health in Athens County and leads a staff of community behavioral health workers. Her dedication to the community is shown in her interactions with clients and staff. Clark provides a strong foundation by meeting people where they are in their life and offering support and resources.
Behavioral Health Advocate: Hocking County – Dr. Doug Fisher
Fisher, Health Commissioner for the Hocking County Health Department, has had a positive impact on the Hocking County community and the Logan Hocking School District. Fisher’s strong leadership was vital during the COVID-19 Pandemic. As part of the planning team, he worked tirelessly to provide guidance for staff and teachers in the safety protocols for classrooms.
Behavioral Health Advocate: Vinton County – Kimberly Brozak
Brozak is a dedicated advocate for those with mental health and substance use disorders. Her advocacy goes beyond providing medications, she listens to her patients and is reassuring when setbacks happen. She is a strong advocate for increasing supports, adding resources and understands the change process is not linear. Her person-centered approach, empathy, and patience has made immeasurable differences in her patients’ lives.
Rita Gillick Mental Health Advocacy Award – Dr. Scott Anzalone
Anzalone has partnered with Health Recovery Services for over a decade. He provided space at his primary location for full-time equivalent mental health licensed staff to be present working with patients on the full range of behavioral health needs through a community-based approach. Anzalone believes in the value of early treatment including services at home, school, and other community settings.
Valeria “Taffy” Marks Substance Abuse Prevention Advocacy Award – Rhea Hopstetter
Hopstetter is a dedicated community advocate, an integral part of the Hocking Opiate Task Force, and a 317 Board member. Her advocacy has supported those with substance use disorders created by the opiate epidemic that has resulted in devastation to families and an increase in overdose deaths. Hopstetter shares her professional expertise and ongoing personal commitment to support frontline professionals and clients.
About the Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board
The Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board (317 Board) is one of 50 boards across Ohio that plan, fund, and evaluate a community-based system of care for individuals in need of behavioral health or substance use disorder recovery services. Learn more at www.317Board.org.
