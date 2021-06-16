JACKSON — Atomic Credit Union would like to announce the addition of John Lambert as Regional Manager.
Lambert graduated from Jackson High School, class of 1989, and then continued his education at Ohio Christian University, where he currently serves on the Alumni Board.
He has 20 years experience in the banking industry, where he has held positions such as VP Business Banker covering Pickaway, Ross, Fairfield, Hocking, Perry and Fayette Counties.
“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to work for Atomic Credit Union. The people I have met so far have been very welcoming,” stated Lambert.
He and his wife, Traci, have two children: Lauren, 21, who graduated from the University of Akron on May 8, and Clayton, 14, who attends Logan Elm High School. Their family activities include traveling and watching their kids play sports. Lauren currently plays college soccer, while Clayton is a member of his high school golf team.
Atomic Credit Union is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. They serve over 55,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.
