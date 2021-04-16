JACKSON — Local Attorney C. Michael Moore is facing felony-level charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, alleging he had engaged in sexual conduct by force with a juvenile.

Moore, 49, faces three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, one count is a third-degree felony, while the other two are fourth-degree felonies.

His alleged offenses occurred "on or about" June 1, 2012, through December 13, 2013; December 14, 2013, through December 14, 2014; and December 15, 2014, through December 13, 2015.

The first count of rape and the fourth count of gross sexual imposition states that Moore did engage in sexual conduct with a child victim, who was less than 13 years of age.

The second/third count of rape and the fifth/sixth count of gross sexual imposition states that Moore did engage in sexual conduct with a child victim when the offender (Moore) purposely compelled the other person to submit by force.

The indictment was filed in the Jackson County Common Pleas Court on Friday, April 16, following the Grand Jury returning the indictment. A special prosecutor, Jennifer L. Reed, from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, is representing the state of Ohio on the case.

According to court documents, Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher J. Regan has recused himself from hearing this matter. Judge Regan explained that he recused himself due to Moore being a member of the local bar who practices in his court regularly.

The Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court shall assign an acting Judge to hear this case to the end.

Writer’s Note: This is an developing breaking news story. Information for this story was obtained through the indictment bill. More information regarding this story will be included once received. 

