JACKSON — A local defense attorney, who allegedly had engaged in sexual conduct by force with a juvenile, appeared for his arraignment in the Jackson County Common Pleas Court this past week.
Christopher Michael Moore, 49, of Jackson, was indicted by the Jackson County Grand Jury recently. He was indicted on a total of six counts involving felony-level charges of rape, and gross sexual imposition.
Moore appeared for his initial arraignment on Wednesday, April 21, where he entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He was represented by Kerry Robert Toy, a criminal defense attorney, from Athens. Toy told the court on behalf of Moore, that the charges are "false" and that he would appear at all future hearings.
When charges were filed, Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher J. Regan recused himself from hearing the matter, due to Moore being a member of the local bar who practices in his court regularly. Retired Morrow County Common Pleas Court Judge Howard Hall was assigned by the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case.
Moore is facing three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, one count is a third-degree felony, while the other two are fourth-degree felonies.
The indictment bill says that the alleged offenses occurred “on or about” June 1, 2012, through December 13, 2015.
The first count of rape and the fourth count of gross sexual imposition states that Moore did engage in sexual conduct with a child victim, who was less than 13 years of age.
The second/third count of rape and the fifth/sixth count of gross sexual imposition states that Moore did engage in sexual conduct with a child victim when the offender (Moore) purposely compelled the other person to submit by force.
The indictment was filed in the Jackson County Common Pleas Court on Friday, April 16.
Moore was arrested on the same day as the charges were filed. He reportedly turned himself in after the arrest warrant was issued.
A special prosecutor, Jennifer L. Reed, from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, is representing the state of Ohio on the case.
Judge Hall set a cash bond of $250,000, or a surety bond of $250,000. Moore posted a full surety bond of $250,000 following the arraignment hearing.
Judge Hall had also issued some special guidelines.
Moore is to have no contact with the victim, witnesses, or children under the age of 18, directly or indirectly. He shall not engage in any coaching activities of any sports teams. He will be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor, however, he can leave residence for employment, medical appointments, meeting with an attorney, and court hearings.
Moore's trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, June 28.
