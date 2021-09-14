JACKSON — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle ATV crash inside the City of Jackson at the request of the Jackson Police Department.
At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) report, Tiffany Anna Marie Tripp, 34, of Jackson, was traveling southeast on Florence Avenue in Jackson in a 2009 Honda TR90X All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when she drove across the center portion of the roadway, off the left side of the roadway, where she struck a house and overturned.
Tripp suffered serious incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital in Jackson. She was then flown by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Agencies on scene were the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson Police Department.
The crash is currently under investigation. The Patrol encourages motorists to not drive unauthorized motor vehicles on public roadways.
