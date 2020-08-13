JACKSON — An Oak Hill man who was driving an ATV sustained minor injuries as a result of a crash Wednesday evening.
At approximately 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on State Route 279 near milepost 9 in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Jordan Wisecup, 17, of Oak Hill, was driving an ATV eastbound on State Route 279.
Wisecup encountered a horse drawn wagon and he attempted to pass it, when it crossed the centerline in front of a 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Zachary Daft, 17, of Oak Hill. The two vehicles collided head-on and Wisecup was ejected from the ATV.
The Patrol reported that Wisecup sustained minor injuries and was taken by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson Fire Department and Jackson County EMS.
State Route 279 was closed for approximately 35 minutes.
