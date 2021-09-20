JACKSON — The Jackson County Auditor's Office is beginning the process of a state-mandated reappraisal of all properties in Jackson County.
The reappraisal is a two-year process with new values being established as of Jan. 1, 2023. The new values will be reflected on tax bills received in 2024.
This past week, on Monday, Sept. 13, the Auditor's Office began the process, which will run through Fall 2022.
Jackson County Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway said there will be teams of photographers that will be obtaining photos for use in the reappraisal process.
"These individuals will be working on behalf of the Jackson County Auditor’s office but are employed by Appraisal Research Corporation," said Ridgeway. "They will be identified with badges, safety vests and car signs."
Ridgeway added, "The photographers will be following recommendations from the CDC and Ohio Health Department and practicing social distancing protocols."
In addition to the photography teams starting their work, property owners with a dwelling on their parcel will receive a mailer to verify the current record. This mailer should be returned in the envelope provided if corrections are needed.
Any questions regarding this process should be directed to the Jackson County Auditor’s Office at 740-286-4231 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.