The Ohio Rail Development Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 15 approved a $200,000 grant to be used for rail infrastructure repairs on-site at the Austin Powder Company in Vinton County.
The project will help Austin Powder Company modernize operations and meet current market demands at the Red Diamond facility in Vinton County, an ORDC press release said.
“Given the nature of this business, rail is a critical aspect of its supply chain,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the ORDC. “As a result of ORDC involvement, Austin Powder will be able to mitigate safety concerns associated with current conditions at the facility and ensure the receipt of its deliveries in a safe and more efficient manner.”
Over the next three years, Austin Powder Company plans to invest approximately $10 million in the Red Diamond facility and hire 15 additional employees, bringing the total employee count to 265.
Don Hays, head electrician of Austin Powder Company, said the company is grateful for ORDC’s assistance.
“Without the assistance from ORDC, it would not be possible to repair our rails to like new condition in such a short timeframe,” Hays said. “The ORDC grant is a great opportunity for us to keep our facility operating in a safe and efficient manner while growing our business.”
