Austin Powder Commits $25,000 To Newly Established Vinton County Community Fund

McARTHUR – Austin Powder Co. has committed a total of $25,000 over the next five years to the Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF) to advance opportunities for the people and communities of Vinton County today and into the future.


