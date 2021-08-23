Students across Jackson and Vinton Counties headed back to the classroom this past week. Jackson City Schools, Oak Hill Union Local Schools and Vinton County Local Schools all returned to school on Aug. 18, while class began in Wellston City Schools on Aug. 19. Turn to page B3 to view more back-to-school photos, or visit www.vintonjacksoncourier.com to view several photo galleries full of pictures.
