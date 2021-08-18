As children head back to the classroom today and tomorrow in Jackson County, masking for students looks different depending on which school district your child attends.
The first day of school for Jackson City Schools, and Oak Hill Union Local Schools will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, while Wellston City Schools return on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Jackson City Schools:
In July, the Jackson City School (JCS) District Board of Education voted 3-2 to start the school year with students and staff wearing masks inside the school building. Voting yes were Pat McDonald, Brian Moore, and Alyce Smith. Voting no were Dr. Brian Morris and Kim Harless.
All JCS staff must wear a face-covering made of cloth/fabric or a face shield made of flexible plastic that covers the employee’s nose, mouth and chin on buses, when entering, exiting and being inside any building owned by the Jackson City School District, including in hallways and common areas inside the building.
In classrooms, staff must also wear a mask or face shield unless students and staff can maintain proper social distancing of at least six feet or removal of the facial covering is necessary for instructional purposes.
Grades PK-12 will wear either a district-issued face mask made of cloth/fabric or a face shield made of flexible plastic that covers the student’s nose, mouth and chin while riding a bus, entering and exiting a building, in hallways, in common areas and classrooms. Exemptions permitted by the Ohio Department of Health and the teacher for instructional purposes may be recognized.
Disposable masks will be made available each day as students board the bus and as they enter the building. Face shields will not be provided to students and are at the parent’s expense. Requests for exceptions regarding this policy, as well as those necessary for students with a documented health or developmental condition shall be considered by the Superintendent/designee.
All visitors must wear either a cloth/fabric face mask or a face shield made of flexible plastic that covers the visitor’s nose, mouth, and chin when entering, exiting and while being inside any building owned by the Jackson City School District, including in hallways or common areas inside the building.
The District, according to JCS Superintendent Phil Howard, will not tolerate harassment of students who are wearing face coverings or those with recognized exemptions to the mask policy and will appropriately discipline students or staff who harass or bully students or engage in behavior that interferes with any student or staff member’s ability to comply with this policy.
“Failure or refusal to wear a required face covering by a staff member or student may result in disciplinary action,” explained Howard. “Visitors refusing to wear a face-covering will be asked to leave the property.”
Howard added, “This policy shall supersede any conflicting provisions in other policies, handbooks, or procedures. The Board authorizes the Superintendent to amend these requirements as necessary to meet federal and state guidelines.”
Oak Hill Union Local Schools:
The Oak Hill Union Local Schools have reported that masks are not required at this time in their school buildings.
“What we know now about mask requirements for the upcoming school year is that requirements and guidelines change,” stated Oak Hill Superintendent Dr. Marci Shepard. “Currently, there are two state/federal requirements.”
Shepard said, “First, masks must be worn on buses, and bus cleaning needs to be done like last year. Second, vaccines cannot be mandated until there is full FDA approval, and discrimination of non-vaccinated people is prohibited. For example, the same precautions must be followed for students and staff who are and are not vaccinated.”
There are no mask mandates in the state of Ohio, Shepard reminded parents.
“In our summer schools and activities we have not required masks, and we have not had COVID-19 cases,” stated Shepard. “Staff and students can wear masks if that is best for them.”
Shepard said, “We are not requiring masks at this time. As always, we will watch for additional guidelines, and we will monitor our data to make decisions.”
Wellston City Schools:
Wellston City Schools takes seriously the health and safety of its students and staff and will continue to utilize the cleaning protocols currently in place.
However, unless cases rise or there is a mandate from the Jackson County Health Department, local or state government entities, or the Superintendent, face coverings or a face shield are not required but are strongly recommended for all staff and students in times of a pandemic or health-related outbreak, especially if not vaccinated.
Masks for vaccinated staff and students are not required but encouraged. If the situation changes, the facial covering requirement may be revisited and modified at the Superintendent’s discretion.
The following are times when facial coverings will be required:
a. Students and drivers on busses;
b. Classrooms or areas when physical distancing cannot be maintained;
c. Carpet, Calendar, Circle Time, etc.;
d. Small-Group Instruction when a clear barrier is unavailable or when physical distancing of at least three (3) feet cannot be maintained; and
e. Teacher requests due to medical or unforeseen circumstances.
Exceptions to facial coverings when mandated are limited to the following:
a. Medical: The individual has a medical condition including respiratory conditions that restricts breathing, mental health conditions, or a disability that contraindicates the wearing of a facial covering, and provides to the Superintendent proper medical documentation (described below);
b. Hearing or Communication Disability: The individual is communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or has another disability, where an accommodation is appropriate or necessary;
c. Physical Activity: The individual is actively participating in outdoor recess and/or physical activity where students are able to maintain a distance of three to six feet or athletic practice, scrimmage, or competition that is permitted
d. Eating/Drinking: The individual is seated and actively consuming food or beverage;
e. Certain Instruction: The student and staff member can maintain distancing of at least three to six feet and removal of the facial covering is necessary for instructional purposes, including instruction in foreign language, English language for non-native speakers, and other subjects where wearing a facial covering would prohibit participation in normal classroom activities, and the student and staff member wear a facial shield; if a face shield is not possible, such as when playing an instrument, six feet distancing or more is needed;
f. Mask Break: Students are able to maintain a distance of three to six feet or more and a mask break is deemed necessary by the educators supervising the educational setting; or
g. Enclosed Space Alone: The individual is alone in an enclosed space, such as an office.
“The District, according to Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch, will not tolerate harassment of students who are wearing facial coverings, face shields, or those with recognized exemptions to the facial covering requirement and will appropriately discipline students or staff who harass or bully students with exemptions or engage in behavior that interferes with any student or staff member’s ability to comply with this policy.
“This policy shall supersede any conflicting provisions in other district policies, handbooks, or procedures,” stated Boch. “The Board authorizes the Superintendent to amend these requirements as necessary to meet federal and state guidelines.”
