JACKSON — A Batavia woman received serious, incapacitating injuries and was extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a semi.
On Friday, Feb. 11, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers from Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on State Route 32 at the exit ramp from U.S. Route 35 East in Lick Township in Jackson County.
Michael Becker, 55, of Martinsville, Indiana, was operating a 2022 Peterbuilt commercial motor vehicle.
Becker’s vehicle was stopped at a posted stop sign on the exit ramp from U.S. Route 35 east to State Route 32.
He pulled the tractor-trailer from the stop sign, across the west bound lanes of State Route 32, into the path of a 2013 Scion xD which was being operated by Colleen Arrasmith, 18, of Batavia, Ohio.
Arrasmith’s Scion struck the left rear trailer portion of the 2022 Peterbuilt. Both units then came to rest on the roadway partially blocking one west bound lane and one east bound lane of State Route 32.
She received serious, incapacitating injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Jackson Fire Department. She was then transported to Holzer Medical Center by Jackson County E.M.S. and transferred to a medical helicopter, prior to being flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital for emergency treatment.
Mr. Becker was not injured as a result of the crash.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County E.M.S., Mape’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
One lane in both directions of State Route 32 were shut down for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and vehicles were removed from the scene.
All motorist are reminded to wear their seat belts on each and every trip and to avoid distractions while operating a motor vehicle.
Charges against Mr. Becker, according to the Patrol, are pending.
