JACKSON — A Jackson man, who was shot and killed Tuesday in a standoff with law enforcement, had been charged with assaulting a police officer in 2022.
Beach Was Facing A Prior Assault Charge On A Police Officer
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
JACKSON — A Jackson man, who was shot and killed Tuesday in a standoff with law enforcement, had been charged with assaulting a police officer in 2022.
According to court records, William Beach, 31, had been charged Aug. 22 with assaulting a Jackson police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was scheduled to go to trial between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 in Jackson County Court of Common Pleas.
According to the incident report, JPD Patrolman Justin Sizemore made a traffic stop around 5 p.m. at the Filling Station on Bridge Street in Jackson after observing vehicle go left of center. After police arrived on scene to assist, Sizemore ran a K9 unit around the vehicle which then detected drugs by the rear passenger door. Beach was a passenger in the rear seats of the vehicle.
When Beach exited the vehicle, he attempted to flee through the Filling Station’s parking lot. Sizemore was able to catch Beach on Bridge Street shortly after the pursuit began, the incident report said.
As Sizemore tried to detain Beach, there was an altercation on the ground in the middle of the road when Beach allegedly hit Sizemore twice with his hand, the incident report said.
Sizemore reported bleeding from his forearm and he had ripped knee section of his pants, the incident report said. Beach refused medical attention at the scene, but Jackson Correctional Facility later asked that Beach receive medical clearance from Holzer Medical Center due to him claiming injury, which was unspecified in the incident report.
In addition to being charged with a fourth-degree felony of assaulting a police officer, Beach was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to the incident report.
When police conducted a search of the vehicle, they discovered drug paraphernalia in the form of a drug pipe with residue, according to the incident report.
In October, Beach was released from jail on his own recognizance but ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and undergo alcohol and drug assessment at Phoenix Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.