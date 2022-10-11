JACKSON – The fall Bellisio Foods Scholarship is now open for applications. Established in honor of Bellisio Foods founder Jeno Paulucci, the Bellisio Foods Scholarship, funded by the Bellisio Foods Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, supports postsecondary scholarships for children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees.
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship supports the pursuit of postsecondary education at trade and technical schools, community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstration of character, community service, financial need, academic performance and overall potential. The scholarship application is available on FAO’s website: www.AppalachianOhio.org/ScholarshipApplications.
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship fall applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, for full consideration.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio creates opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohioan by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. FAO partners with Bellisio Foods and others to support students in Appalachian Ohio pursuing postsecondary education. Central to FAO’s work is supporting communities and partners like the Jackson County Community Foundation in promoting strategic initiatives essential to quality of life, now and for future generations.
