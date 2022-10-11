JACKSON – The fall Bellisio Foods Scholarship is now open for applications. Established in honor of Bellisio Foods founder Jeno Paulucci, the Bellisio Foods Scholarship, funded by the Bellisio Foods Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, supports postsecondary scholarships for children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees.

