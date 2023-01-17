WELLSTON – News of Wellston Mayor Charle Hudson’s sudden resignation spread near and far very quickly.
“He was a good mayor, well respected, did a good job,” Vinton County Commissioner Mark Fout said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Hudson issued this statement Tuesday to Wellston City Council:
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Mayor for these last three years. With your partnership, we have accomplished a great deal. There also comes a time when each of us will know that it is time to walk away and pass the torch to the next leader. My time is now. I just turned 65 since the past two weeks, and now I require two knee surgeries that, with my bleeding disorder, will sideline me, taking me several weeks to recover. This was to be my final year as mayor, and I feel that it is best to step down now rather than impede the city’s progress with a lengthy leave of absence. The city is doing very well under the leadership of Service Director [Anthony] Brenner and his team. As such, the next mayor is set up for continued success.”
A quick phone call Tuesday morning with Wellston Safety and Service Director Anthony Brenner offered some explanation for Hudson’s decision to resign Monday as being for health reasons and with his being 65-years-old, “Charlie wants to enjoy life.”
Brenner said Council President Rick Hudson will be serving as interim mayor until the local GOP caucus can appoint someone to the post within the next 45 days. Charlie Hudson had about a year remaining in his term.
On that note, Wellston Law Director Randy Dupree has also tendered his resignation to be appointed as Jackson County Prosecutor. Dupree had been serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County for nearly 12 years.
Former Jackson County Prosecutor Justin Lovett resigned in late December to take a state government job. His resignation was effective Jan. 6.
Brenner said the local GOP caucus will appoint someone to serve as Wellston Law Director within the next 45 days.
Back to Charlie – he was elected during the 2019 General Election. He had no opposition and assumed his seat as mayor in January.
“I moved back to town about four years ago, and started to get involved in the community,” recalled Hudson in an interview published in the Courier in February of 2020. “The reason why I moved back was to help make the community better.”
Hudson was a former Wellston City Councilman and once served as president of Wellston Main Street.
Among Hudson’s many accomplishments as mayor was spearheading Wellston’s plans to build a new water treatment plant.
Project will cost $19 million with construction starting in January of 2024 with at least one year for completion.
“This is what we’re calling a legacy project that will secure water in Wellston for the next 80 to 100 years,” Hudson said to the Courier in October.
Hudson said one of the existing water plants is around 100 years old and the other is around 70 years old.
“It’s time to quit kicking the can down the road,” he said.
Hudson was a fixture at many festivals and fairs. In July, Hudson served as master of ceremonies for the pageant to crown the Jackson County Fair Queen. Hudson bought a lot grand and reserve champions over the years at the fair.
In September, the 49th annual Ohio Hill Country Festival offered a chance to greet neighbors, talk to friends and celebrate Wellston’s rich heritage.
“Festival was very successful! One of our best yet. Next year will be the 50th and our sesquicentennial,” Hudson said at the time. “Yes both parades were well attended (opening and grand finale). Local downtown businesses had a great weekend.”
Hudson, a 1975 graduate of Wellston High School, was born and raised in Wellston; however, he was gone for about 40 years.
Hudson is a Pizza Hut franchisee and has 33 stores presently between Ohio and West Virginia. At one point in time, he owned 144 stores, including Jackson, Gallipolis, and Athens, but started selling them when he turned 50 years old because he was going into retirement.
Hudson has three daughters and seven grandchildren. He majored in history at Ohio University, but he didn’t follow that path.
“Just because you go into one lane doesn’t mean that’s where you stay or end up,” Hudson said to the Courier. “You can have all of your dreams and go to college, but you have to be able to recognize there might be other opportunities that more fits your needs.”
Hudson added, “That’s the advice I give to high school kids. I understand you want to do this career field, but don’t lock yourself in. The world is too diverse now. You have to be flexible every year of your life. I never dreamed in a million years that I would be back here sitting in this chair, or moved back to Wellston.”
