JACKSON — The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund recently awarded over $29,000 in grants to support nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities and ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Through this most recent funding, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), of which the Jackson County Community Foundation is a part, awarded grants to eight nonprofits working to make a difference across 14 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In total, the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has now awarded over $148,000 to nonprofits serving all 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. More awards will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We know the road to recovery is going to be a long one, and that our local nonprofits will continue to require extra additional support in meeting the most pressing needs of our communities,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Board Chair Ron Strickmaker.
The Bethel Ridge Food Pantry was among the recipients of the Emergency Response Fund’s most recent grant awards. The food pantry received funding to support the creation and delivery of emergency hygiene and cleaning kits for 50 families, reaching predominantly senior clients in Jackson County.
Additional grants awarded through the Emergency Response Fund’s most recent round of funding support the Ashtabula YMCA, Coleman Professional Services, Family Recovery Center, the Gallia Downtown Revitalization Project, Shawnee Family Health Center, Urban Mission, and the Village of Somerset.
FAO’s support for these grantees is possible because of the generosity of donors, including many grassroots donors as well as funding partners such as DTE Energy, the Longaberger Family Foundation, Osteopathic Heritage Foundations, and Peoples Bank Foundation.
To learn more about the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or listening@ffao.org.
To learn more about the Jackson County Community Foundation and to help ensure that Jackson County has the resources to respond to future moments of uncertainty, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.