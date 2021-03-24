Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) have introduced new legislation to provide tax credits to Ohioans volunteering their time as firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and peace officers. Amounts would vary based on years of service and participation rates.
Volunteers with one to five years of service would receive a $500 tax credit with the amount doubling for those with six to ten years under their belt. Any number of years beyond that would be capped at $2,000.
The legislation was proposed as an incentive to boost volunteerism considering the downward trend of volunteers signing up to take on these crucial jobs. According to Wellston Fire Department Assistant Chief Darrell Wright, the issue is present in the area. His squad is normally about 30 volunteers deep but currently sits at 24 with about 12 to 14 considered active. Chief Wright explained that over the past six to eight years the number of volunteers has slowly decreased.
In the years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the increase in patriotism lead to a rise in volunteer interest across the country.
“After 9/11, we got spoiled. It was a boom time. We were beating people out of the doors.” said Chief Wright.
When asked if he believed the tax credits would encourage people to join the volunteer efforts, Chief Wright stated he thought that it would have a lot of people seeing a benefit in joining the force.
Representative Edwards stated in a press release, “They truly are the unsung heroes who encounter countless situations to secure the safety of our lives and property, and as volunteers, they do so without compensation.”
Representative Hall continued by saying that this would only be a “small token of appreciation,” but hopes it would end up being helpful to those who sacrifice their time and safety and their families come tax season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.