JACKSON — Feeling sick but not sure if it’s COVID-19 or not? Wouldn’t it be great to be able to have a rapid test kit so that you can test yourself at home to know for sure before you decide whether or not you should leave the house? Now you can!
BinaxNOW, from Abbott Laboratories, are rapid, at-home test kits and are now available at several locations around Jackson County and throughout Ohio.
These kits are free of charge by way of a state-funded program to increase coronavirus (COVID-19) testing availability.
"Being able to do a rapid test at home will greatly inform a person's decision that they either do indeed need to stay home in isolation and quarantine until at least 10 days after their symptoms started vs. feeling confident that while they are feeling sick they don't likely have COVID and can still potentially go to work or school," Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston explained.
Here's how the process works. First, call a site near you to arrange to pick up a test kit.
The following locations in Jackson County have test kits free of charge available to the public:
- Adena Health Center of Jackson, 1000 Veterans Dr., Jackson, Phone: 740-395-8050
- CVS Pharmacy of Oak HILL, 407 N. Front St, Oak Hill, Phone: 740-682-3525
- Fruth Pharmacy of Wellston, 120 West Second St., Wellston, Phone: 740-384-2174
- Grace Clinic of Jackson County, 22 South Ohio Ave. Wellston, on Tuesday Nights from 6-8 p.m.
- Jackson City Public Library, 21 Broadway St., Jackson, Phone: 740-286-4111
- Jackson-Vinton Community Action, 118 S. New York Ave., Wellston, Phone: 740-384-3722
- Oak Hill Public Library, 226 South Front St., Oak Hill, Phone: 740-682-6457
Once you have the kit, go to ohio.emed.com and create an account. You will need a smart phone or computer with a microphone and camera, and once your eMed account is created, a telehealth session will start with a proctor. The proctor leads you on how to administer the test on yourself.
You will have your results, positive or negative, by the end of the 15 minute telehealth session. To be able to show your results to an employer or someone else, the you will need to install the Navica app from an app store to display your results.
