JACKSON — The topic of “Black Lives Matter” continues to be discussed across the nation, and Jackson County isn’t excluded.
Protesters gathered on Saturday, June 13, in Jackson’s Manpower Park near the gazebo for a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” rally.
The event, which was organized and planned by Sincere Alexandru, Peyton Miller, and Ren Hoek, drew over 50 protesters to the park. The organizers had stated that the rally was going to be a peaceful one, and that held true throughout the afternoon.
The event kicked off with a moment of silence for all of the lives lost to police brutality. This was followed by a short biography of those lost to police violence, along with excerpts from black literature, and poems.
During the rally, protesters had the chance to speak, which several did voice their opinions.
A few speakers from the Jackson County area told their stories as well.
One young lady — Shayla Alcorn, 17, who grew up in Jackson County, but now lives in Vinton County, spoke emotionally about her experience with racism in southern Ohio.
“I’ve had the N-word yelled at me so many time I’ve lost count,” said Alcorn. “I don’t want to live like this anymore... I don’t want to do this anymore.”
She talked about fellow students at Vinton County High School that have pushed her down the stairs, made threats at her, and much more.
“Life is so unfair solely because of the color of my skin... I don’t want to live like this anymore,” said Alcorn. “I can’t do anything because I black? I am living and breathing just like you.”
Alcorn said, “I want to go on to be successful and do something with my life. I want to become a journalist. It is 20 times harder for me then it is for someone that is white doing the same thing. Because when I speak up to report things, I look ‘angry’ but when someone white does it they are just stating the facts. That is the injustices that we face.”
Once everyone had finished speaking, protesters lined Main Street in front of Manpower Park sporting their BLM signage. Many vehicles drove by honking their horns in solidarity.
The Courier, following the rally portion of the event, caught up with the event organizers — Sincere Alexandru, Peyton Miller, and Ren Hoek to ask a few questions.
Alexandru, 27, explained that he organized the event to be the voice of the people.
“It is our duty to stand up for those who have experienced injustice,” declared Alexandru.
Alexandru added, “It is important that we voice our opinion, and elect a justice system that is open-minded and ready to fix this community. It is important for white and black people to engage. Racism will never truly for done, but we can try to make a positive change.”
“For me personally, I think it’s important that we educate the community on the reality of racism in America in order to uplift the people who are going through it,” Miller, 23, said, “I think a lot of people think that just because they don’t personally experience it, that it’s not here, that they don’t see it, but we do live in a community that’s over 98 percent white so of course you don’t see it every day, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
Hoek added, “I am appalled by the ignorance of the people in our community.” Hoek also mentioned that local law enforcement needs more training with how to handle crisis situations.
Alexandru explained that he is Romanian, and has experienced police brutality during his lifetime because of the color of his skin. He said in Jackson County he’s been targeted and profiled by local police because of his skin color.
When asked about the subject of “defunding” law enforcement, Miller said that people are taking that term too literally. She explained that a lot of activists want to see some of the money reallocated. Smaller towns, according to Miller, aren’t as much of a problem as the bigger cities. The message isn’t to abolish law enforcement, but to make some changes, Miller said.
The trio said that local law enforcement needs to hold each other accountable regarding racism and racial profiling. They also need more, in-depth training on implicit bias.
The protesters plan to have more rallies in the future, but nothing has been set in stone at this point in time.
It was mentioned that the local group in Jackson County has connected with a larger group called, “Black Lives Matter Southeastern Ohio.” This group originates in Gallia County, but is reaching out across southern Ohio.
