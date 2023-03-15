Blue Diggity to perform at Wild Turkey Festival

Blue Diggity will perform at the Wild Turkey Festival in May.  

 Submitted photo

Based in Wheeling, West Virginia, Blue Diggity is bringing an innovative and hard-hitting take on the traditions of bluegrass music to the Ohio valley region and beyond. They will be performing a collection of classic bluegrass standards and covers as well as original material when they play at the Wild Turkey Festival in May.  


