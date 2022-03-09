Vinton County Board of Education

Laura Ann Martin (center) explains her concerns to fellow board members over the Board of Education’s “Mask to Stay, Test to Play” policy during the March 1 meeting.

McARTHUR —The Vinton County Board of Education approved on March 1 optional masking for the district within school buildings and buses at its monthly regular meeting.

The vote marked Feb. 28 as the official end date for mandatory masking in the district and comes after the Center for Disease Control updated its masking guidelines.

The CDC now designates counties as either low, medium and high risk for COVID-19 transmission based on a community’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, its hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases. Vinton County is currently designated as “low,” meaning the CDC does not recommend mask usage.

While the change was passed unanimously by the Board of Education, board members Scarlet Newton and Laura Martin voted no during a separate vote held on a “Mask to Stay, Test to Play” policy, with Cindy Strausbaugh, Jason Radabaugh and Mary Ann Hale voting in favor.

Superintendent Rick Brooks also recommended the policy’s passage, explaining that the policy allows students who test positive for COVID-19 remain in school rather than quarantine at home so long as they wear a mask for 10 days. He added that the policy emphasizes monitoring COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks.

“With ‘Mask to Stay and Test to Play,’ we’re providing an opportunity for our kids to stay in school without having to be quarantined when there’s an outbreak in one of our classrooms in one of our schools,” Brooks said. “It is up to the parents to decide whether or not they want to participate in ‘Mask to Stay, Test to Play.’”

Newton and Martin, however, took issue with the lack of a concrete definition for the amount of cases that constitute a cluster.

“I would just like to see some numbers, not just the word ‘cluster,’ not the word ‘outbreak,’” Newton said, asking that the policy have a specific number of cases set.

“You can define a cluster as one student if you wish, if we approved these guidelines as they are,” she added.

The ‘Mask to Stay, Test to Play’ clause passed 3-2. The Board will next meet April 19 at 5 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments