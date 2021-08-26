Body Found VC

FBI and Vinton County Sheriff's detectives investigate the wooded area a body was discovered in Aug. 24. Photo courtesy Vinton County Sheriff's Department.

A currently unidentified body was discovered west of McArthur near Curry Road in a nearby creek on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation processed the scene, and the Vinton County Coroner examined the body. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday, Aug. 25, though the cause of death is still unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

The Courier is working to obtain more information.

