JACKSON — When Darrell Boggs took his first job in banking it was to earn some cash while he studied accounting at the University of Rio Grande. In fact, he never planned for a career in banking and had other plans altogether.
“I honestly didn’t intend to stay in banking,” stated Boggs. “I liked my accounting classes. That work made sense to me but I was tired of asking my parents for money.”
“No young man wants to be dependent on his parents like that so I took a summer job doing something completely different and went to school at night,” he recalled.
When a position in banking became available, Boggs jumped at the chance to work in a finance job where he could continue his education at night and make contacts that would serve him in the future. The year was 1978 and the rest, as they say, is history. He started out as Assistant Branch Manager, working his way up through different positions including Regional Manager and Head of Lending.
Darrell left that job in 2005 and spent six years farming with his dad before resuming his banking career with other banks in the region.
When Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) was planning to open a loan office in Jackson, VCNB Head of Retail Brenda Doles came knocking. The two had experience working together and she thought he would be a good fit for directing the bank’s entrance to that community. Today he’s the Head of Commercial Lending.
“I have really loved working with Mark (Erslan) and for the company. I couldn’t ask for a better way to wrap up my career,” he said. “I’m thrilled with the staff we’ve developed here.”
Boggs added, “Jackson County needed a good community bank and we’ve proven that time and again with the great customers who have come to us and the bankers that we have attracted to work for us here. I’m really proud of what we’ve built here – the building, the wonderful staff. It’s worked out better than we could have imagined.”
Boggs, an Oak Hill area resident, doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels in retirement. A lifelong farmer, he’s caretaker for a family farm that his parents moved to in 1967.
“I plan to keep my cattle and farm as long as I can but I’m looking forward to traveling in the RV too,” he smiled, describing some of the places he and his wife have been with the RV and others he hopes to see.
His wife Marilyn is a retired Oak Hill Elementary School Principal. The couple have two grown children and two young granddaughters who they look forward to spending time with throughout the year rather than just during summer vacation.
“We love to take the girls camping and to have them at the farm,” he said, “We’re talking about getting everyone together for family trips and just look forward to seeing them more, having more time to enjoy our family.”
Will he miss banking? “I’ll miss the people. I’m ready to go but I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great people and have a lot of great customers. I’ll miss all the people,” Boggs said.
Boggs retired at the end of April, after a lifetime of helping local people achieve their financial goals. However, VCNB President Mark Erslan said that Boggs likely won’t be leaving the bank completely.
“Given Darrell’s significant contributions to the bank, we’re working on a way for him to stay involved with the bank and enjoy retirement,” Erslan stated.
