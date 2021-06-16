McARTHUR — The Vinton County Courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat made over the phone to the Commissioners Office at 1:57 p.m.
The caller reportedly advised that a bomb was hidden in the courthouse basement.
Vinton County Sheriff's Office deputies cleared the courthouse minutes later and McArthur Fire Department was contacted. Bomb detection K-9 Petey, a Vinton County native, and his handler Deputy Mitch Reffett from the Ross County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene.
No explosive devices were found by either K-9 Petey, Deputy Reffett, or Vinton County deputies and the building was cleared at 3 p.m.
An investigation is pending.
Vinton County Emergency Management Agency Director Bill Faught was not able to confirm the threat when contacted by The Courier but did confirm that the courthouse had been evacuated.
McArthur Police Chief Thomas Heaton stated as of 2:45 p.m. that his department had not been called to assist on the incident. He also confirmed to The Courier that the fire department was on scene.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they are revealed.
