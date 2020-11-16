JACKSON — In mid-October, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named three leaders from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission region as 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows.
Among those three leaders was Jackson County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Samuel L. Brady.
"I am just in the early going of this Fellowship, but I have already been privileged to be exposed to some pretty remarkable people from across the Appalachian region of the United States," Brady told The Courier. "I am really excited to be able to bring some proven best practices and new ideas for success to Jackson County as a result of this experience."
Brady, along with Todd Wilkin, of Greenfield; and Beth Pirtle-Frazer, of Manchester; will represent Southern Ohio in the intensive leadership development program.
As Fellows in the Appalachian Leadership Institute, participants will attend an extensive nine-month series of online skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. The series began in mid-October through July 2021.
Topics include:
- Designing effective economic development project proposals.
- Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies.
- Identifying resources available to spur economic development.
- Locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources.
- Preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and
- Using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.
Upon completion of the program, Mr. Brady, Ms. Pirtle-Frazer and Mr. Wilkin will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
Fellows were selected via a competitive application process. ARC received over 100 applications for the 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute class and selected 40 applicants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.