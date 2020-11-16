JACKSON — In mid-October, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named three leaders from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission region as 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows.

Among those three leaders was Jackson County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Samuel L. Brady.

"I am just in the early going of this Fellowship, but I have already been privileged to be exposed to some pretty remarkable people from across the Appalachian region of the United States," Brady told The Courier. "I am really excited to be able to bring some proven best practices and new ideas for success to Jackson County as a result of this experience."

Brady, along with Todd Wilkin, of Greenfield; and Beth Pirtle-Frazer, of Manchester; will represent Southern Ohio in the intensive leadership development program. 

As Fellows in the Appalachian Leadership Institute, participants will attend an extensive nine-month series of online skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. The series began in mid-October through July 2021.

Topics include:

  • Designing effective economic development project proposals.
  • Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies.
  • Identifying resources available to spur economic development.
  • Locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources.
  • Preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and
  • Using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.

Upon completion of the program, Mr. Brady, Ms. Pirtle-Frazer and Mr. Wilkin will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.

Fellows were selected via a competitive application process. ARC received over 100 applications for the 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute class and selected 40 applicants.

