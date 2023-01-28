Brenner Appointed As Mayor Of Wellston

WELLSTON – Northern Caucus of the Jackson County GOP Central Committee appointed Anthony Brenner as mayor for the City of Wellston on Friday.
Brenner was the city's Safety and Service Director.
Brenner was appointed as mayor in the wake of Charle Hudson’s resignation as mayor in mid January. Hudson cited health reasons for his decision to resign.
Hudson's brother, Rick, who is also council president, stepped into the role as interim mayor until the GOP Caucus could appoint a mayor.
Another candidate, former mayor Connie Pelletier, had also expressed interest in the job as mayor.
Brenner is a 1995 graduate of Wellston High School and joined the service later that same year. While serving, he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in education. After serving 21 years in the military, he returned to his hometown of Wellston and started his own business restoring homes and as a general contractor.
In May 2019, Brenner was appointed as 4th Ward Wellston City Councilman to fill a vacant position and in November of the same year, he was elected to serve a 2-year term. He stepped down from the council after being appointed as the city's Safety and Service Director in April of 2021.
Brenner resides in Wellston with his wife, Sharon, and two children, A.J. and Luke.
