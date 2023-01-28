Brenner Appointed As Mayor Of Wellston

Anthony Brenner was appointed as Wellston's mayor on Friday in City Council chambers.  

 Photo by Bryn Stepp

WELLSTON – Northern Caucus of the Jackson County GOP Central Committee appointed Anthony Brenner as mayor for the City of Wellston on Friday.


