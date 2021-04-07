WELLSTON — Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson has announced that his next service and safety director will be a former councilman.
The “service director” as it is commonly called, is the head of the department of public service and safety. The position is appointed by the mayor.
Hudson has chosen Anthony Brenner to fill the role of Wellston Service Director. Brenner began the position on Monday, April 5, replacing Jeffrey S. King, who had been serving as service director since Sept. 21, 2020. King stepped down to resume work in the private sector of development and construction.
“Anthony is another example of a movement that began a few years ago of Wellston kids that moved away, gained valuable life lessons, and are now bringing those skills back to make Wellston a better place to live,” stated Hudson. “Anthony brings a unique skill set to the position: an educational, management, technical and hands-on experience in his background.”
Hudson said, “I believe Anthony will be a key figure as we continue to work to improve the City of Wellston.”
Brenner is a 1995 graduate of Wellston High School and joined the service later that same year. While serving, he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in education. After serving 21 years in the military, he returned to his hometown of Wellston and started his own business restoring homes and as a general contractor.
Since returning to Wellston, Brenner has worked with Make Wellston Beautiful to bring soccer to Wellston.
“You will often find him mowing the fields throughout the summer or coaching numerous teams,” explained Hudson. “He was instrumental in bringing soccer to Wellston.
Hudson added, “He (Anthony) became the first high school soccer coach at Wellston High School. Anthony will continue his role again this fall as the soccer coach.”
In May 2019, Brenner was appointed as 4th Ward Wellston City Councilman to fill a vacant position and in November of the same year, he was elected to serve a 2-year term. He stepped down from the council after the meeting on Thursday, April 1.
Most recently, Brenner was appointed to serve as a Jackson County representative on the Veterans Commission for a 5-year term. He was appointed in December 2020.
Brenner resides in Wellston, with his wife, Sharon, and two children, A.J. and Luke.
