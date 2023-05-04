Brenner wins; Levies pass

JACKSON – More than 1,000 people cast their ballots Tuesday for various offices and three levies were approved in Jackson County’s Primary Election.
Overall turnout was a little more than five percent, according to the unofficial results before the canvass.
There was more than a 95 turnout of Wellston’s 467 registered voters for that city’s municipal primary election for mayor.
Anthony Brenner defeated Thomas Clark to win the Republican nomination for Wellston’s mayor. Brenner garnered 282 votes (64 percent) to Clark’s 158 votes (36 percent).
“I want to thank everyone for your support and for voting me as the Republican primary winner for Mayor of Wellston,” Brenner posted to Facebook. “I am humbled and grateful for your trust and confidence in me. I know that being the Republican nominee is a great responsibility, and I promise to work hard to earn your continued support. I am committed to being a leader who listens, who is accountable, and who works hard to make a positive difference in our community. I believe that together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and our children. So once again, thank you for your vote, and I look forward to representing you. We will get a lot done in the next four years!!! Time to get to work.”
Brenner might as well begin measuring the drapes for the mayor’s office for the 4-year term beginning in 2024 since there is no Democratic or independent candidate and at this point, only write-in candidates would be eligible to file to run in November’s General Election. The deadline for write-in candidates to file is Aug. 28.
In late January, Brenner was appointed as mayor in the wake of Charlie Hudson’s resignation as mayor in mid January. Hudson cited health reasons for his decision to resign.
Wellston Council President Rick Hudson ran unopposed – 339 votes/100 percent.
Wellston Auditor John Dupree ran unopposed – 350 votes/100 percent.
Wellston Council At-Large Representative Teresa Ponn-Lemaster ran unopposed – 306 votes/100 percent.
Wellston 1st Ward Council Representative Angela Spangler ran unopposed – 92 votes of the first ward’s 145 registered voters.
Other items on the ballot included a proposed tax levy (renewal) for the Jackson County Combined General Health District that was approved with 702 voters (65.49 percent) who voted in favor of the levy and 370 voters (34.51 percent) against it. The levy’s purpose is providing the combined general health district with sufficient funds to carry out its health programs that the county auditor estimates will collect $240,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $9 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 10 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.
A tax levy (renewal) for the City Of Wellston was approved by the voters with 341 people (71.64 percent) who voted for the levy with 135 against it (28.36 percent).The levy’s purpose is maintaining and operating cemeteries that the county auditor estimates will collect $65,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $33.00 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.
A tax levy (renewal) for the Village of Coalton was approved with 15 people who voted for the levy (93.75 percent) and one person who voted against it (6.25 percent). The levy’s purpose is providing operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $18,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $170 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.
Meanwhile in the City of Jackson, these folks will be on the ballot in the November’s election. Mayor Randy Evans is running unopposed for re-election. City of Jackson council candidates are: J1- J. Ryan Peters, J2- Harold E. Newkirk, J3- Herman D. Crabtree, Jr. J4- Robert L. Bopp. President of Council- Daniel D. Fulks; Council at Large- Marva Colby, Jeff Elliott, Paul Brett Foster. All candidates filed as Republican.
