Yep, Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library got a new exterior sign the other week – looks nice.
Speaking of library news, Vinton County’s favorite library will be presenting a program called the Ancient People of Vinton County with archeologist Dr. Jeb Bowen from the Clarke May Museum.
Program will take place between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the library. Several collectors will be present with many ancient Vinton County artifacts to view. For more information, contact the library at 740-596-5691.
Wellston announces trick or treat date
WELLSTON – By order of Mayor Charlie Hudson: All ghouls, goblins, witches, ghosts, superheroes, princesses, zombies, villains, etc., are to report to the streets between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
City Hall asks that the citizens of Wellston not be alarmed as these creatures are only seeking chocolates and other sweets.
Motorists are asked to use caution during this time.
Cain Road Closes Sept. 27
JACKSON – As part of an ongoing safety improvement project along U.S. 35 at the Jackson County Rest Area, Cain Road will be closed where it intersects U.S. 35 for three days starting September 27. Crews will be performing full-depth pavement replacement on Cain Road between the rest area entrance and U.S. 35. During the closure, Cain Road traffic will need to detour using local routes.
Estimated completion: September 29 by 5 PM
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
