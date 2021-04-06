JACKSON — A total of 12 young ladies entered the annual Jackson Apple Festival Queen Contest held on Saturday, April 3, but in the end, only one was crowned queen.
The evening began with a welcome from this year’s Master of Ceremonies Tara Byrd.
Byrd introduced the 2019-2020 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court, who were Queen Madison Strawser, 1st Attendant Brynna Boggs and 2nd Attendant Jayden Webb.
Byrd’s co-emcee for the evening was Strawser. Byrd conducted the contestant interviews, while Strawser, later in the contest, conducted and asked each of the 12 contestants a final question. The final question was, “To this date, there has not been a face of a woman on a folding US currency in the United States of America. Who do you think the first woman should be on the folding currency, and why?”
The judges, who were from out of the county, included Christy Simmons, Chris Cram, and Makynna Moon.
The contestants were judged on the following six categories: overall appearance, poise, grammar, speaking, personality, and ability to communicate. There were two full rounds of judging. One was a closed-door interview, held earlier Saturday. The stage interview and final question were held during the contest.
During intermission, Jackson Apple Festival President Brandon Davis announced that the grand marshal and the theme would not be announced until later this year. He also said that the Little Queen contest would be done later this summer.
Rob Leonard shared details on how to enter this year’s theme contest for the upcoming 80th Jackson Apple Festival. Anyone wishing to submit a theme may mail it to Jackson Apple Festival c/o Theme Contest, P.O. Box 488 Jackson, Ohio 45640 or you can email it to jafe.oh@gmail.com. Include your name, and phone number with your entry. All entries must be received by Friday, May 14, 2021. The winner will receive a check for $100. Keep it to two sentences or less.
After intermission and the 2019-2020 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court’s farewell speeches, which were broadcast as prerecorded sound clips over the speaker this year, it came time for the announcement of the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court.
Kaydee Brown was crowned as the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen. Brown is the 16-year-old daughter of Phil and Deanna Howard, and Steve Brown. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School.
Kirsten Clark was crowned as the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival 1st Attendant. Clark is the 18-year-old daughter of Keith and Michele Clark. She’s in the 12th grade at Oak Hill High School.
McKinley Morris was crowned as the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival 2nd Attendant. Morris is the 16-year-old daughter of Dr. Brian and Jamie Morris. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School.
The queen and court will travel to parades, festivals, and events over the next year.
Other contestants included Makenna Folden, Kendal Osborne, Payton Taylor, Olivia Moore, Gabby Webb, Patricia Swisher, Riley Crabtree, Jenna Lewis, and Hannah Yagel.
Last year, the Jackson Apple Festival Queen Contest didn’t take place due to the COVID-19 health pandemic beginning to spread across Ohio. The virus led to not only the contest being canceled, but the 2020 Jackson Apple Festival was ultimately canceled as well. This year, as the health pandemic continues in the background, many events are pushing forward as people become vaccinated against the virus.
The 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival dates are September 21-25. For details on this year’s festival will come later so visit www.jacksonapplefestival.org.
Writer’s Note: A photo gallery, and video from the contest can be found a vintonjacksoncourier.com.
