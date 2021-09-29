WELLSTON — The annual Buckeye Furnace Fall Festival is slated for Saturday, Oct. 2, at the historical Buckeye Furnace site.
The Friends of Buckeye Furnace group which manages the historic site for the Ohio History Connection hosts the annual event.
The Buckeye Furnace Historic site is located at 123 Buckeye Park Road in Wellston. The festival is being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival always includes food and entertainment, as well as many area vendors displaying and selling their products. This year, 37 vendors are scheduled. There are many contests and events too.
The opening act at 10 a.m. will be Andy Milliken. He has been singing homemade country songs for about 17 years. Milliken lives on the banks of the mighty Raccoon Creek with his dog Oscar. He is a graduate of the University of Rio Grande.
The Buckeye Furnace Company Store Gift Shoppe will also open at 10 a.m., but a mask will be required to enter.
At 11 a.m. there will be a little miss and mister contest.
The Sour Mash String Band will perform at noon. The band is an Americana Bluegrass Band that started in 2015. Playing everything from high energy foot-stomping songs to soulful, laid-back bluesy numbers the Sour Mash String Band brings a unique sound and flavor to their performances. The band is based in the Mid-Ohio Valley with members from various cities up to two hours away.
During the festivities, visitors can also check out the furnace, which is a reconstructed charcoal-fired blast furnace, one of many that once operated in southeastern Ohio’s Hanging Rock Iron Region.
Note: There will be hand sanitizer available in lots of locations and feel free to wear masks outdoors also. Bring your lawn chair as well.
