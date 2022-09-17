ATHENS — Sometimes it’s just really not your night.
The Bulldogs had to endure another low scoring heartbreaker, failing to score a point in nearly five red zone trips on the night and falling 21-6 to the Vinton County Vikings on Friday night. The loss moves them to 0-5 now on the season with an 0-2 record in the TVC-Ohio division.
“I thought this was our best team effort so far. You never feel good about losing but I’m proud of our effort,” said Nathan White, the head coach at Athens, after the loss. “I thought some guys made some plays on both sides of the ball tonight, just not enough and that’s how it goes sometimes. I feel like we left four, five, six touchdowns on the board tonight. You can hang your head about it or keep battling and I was really proud of our kids that kept battling tonight.”
From the jump this one had the makings of a potential blowout. Vinton County received the ball first and instantly started motoring down the field. The love it or hate it wishbone style of offense that the Vikings ran seemed to gash the Bulldog defense at first.
That drive ended with Isaac Molihan, the quarterback for Vinton County, taking a QB read more than 30 yards down the right sideline for the first score of the game. The senior finished the night with 128 yards on the ground. Garrett Brown added 117 for the Vikings
Without Landon Wheatley, who was out after injuring his shoulder last week, Athens had to use the combination of Braeden Young and Alex Pero significantly on offense. The Bulldogs admittedly struggled to get anything going on the ground with Vinton County’s defense standing strong Athens was only able to get 81 ground yards in the game as a team.
Where their shortcomings were exposed on the ground, Athens was able to find some success through the air. Young finished the night 18-39 passing with 199 yards and an interception. Levi Neal led the team with 91 yards on six catches total.
The Bulldogs were able to reach the red zone multiple times in the first half, but failed to punch in points each time. The closest came with just a few minutes before the first half ended.
Two catches for 62 yards from Neal helped set the Bulldogs deep in to enemy territory. Vinton County then exemplified the epitome of bend-don’t-break defense. Athens carried the ball all the way to the one-yard line before being stumped.
“When you get down to the one yard line you really want to be able to punch it in and shoot, tonight we couldn’t get it done. They timed up a couple blitzes and missed a couple guys. We have not been great in the red zone that’s for sure finishing drives and tonight was kind of the same old story. All you can do is put on the tape and try to learn from it.”
Molihan struck again in the third quarter with a designed QB run that ended with him diving and reaching out over the pylon, making it a 14-0 game. A few minutes later, Matt Hembree thrusted a semi-dagger into the hearts of the Bulldogs with a touchdown run to make it a three score game.
The Bulldogs got on the board mid-way through the final quarter in unconventional fashion. Joshua Peterson was able to scoop up a fumble and return it just under 40 yards for the score.
Athens next hits the field in a week with a matchup against Logan at home. Vinton County on the other hand sees Alexander travel to their home base next Friday.
