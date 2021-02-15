JACKSON — The brand new Burkes Outlet in the Jackson Square Shopping Center has officially opened its doors to the community.
Burkes Outlet of Jackson was one of nine new stores opened throughout Ohio recently.
The Jackson location officially opened on Thursday, Feb. 11. That day was marked with grand opening celebrations, ranging from a gift card treasure hunt and drawings, prize wheel, and topped off with a ribbon-cutting.
On hand for the ribbon-cutting was Burkes Store Manager Michelle Manring, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce President Robin Scaggs, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans, as well as a few chamber members, and store associates.
At Burkes Outlet, customers can find name-brand products, gifts, and stylish clothing at up to 70 percent off other stores' prices, every day. The store sells women's clothing, men's clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories to bed and bath, home, and beauty.
The business also offers a free rewards loyalty membership. The program provides members access to additional savings and bonus offers. Learn more at www.burkesoutlet.com/morerewards.
The new store is located at 532 E. Main St. in Jackson. The business had a soft opening the week before the grand opening and was well received by the community.
Burkes replaces Gordmans which opened in the summer of 2019. Gordmans sadly closed about a year or so later. Its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy in May 2020. A combination of challenging market environment, and the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the closure.
