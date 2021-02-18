OAK HILL — Ohio Valley Bank welcomes Brad Burnside to the bank’s experienced team of local lenders.
Burnside, a native of Jackson County, will be based at the bank’s Oak Hill office. Not only does Burnside bring years of customer service experience, but he also carries with him strong, local involvement, which aligns with OVB’s Community First mission.
Prior to joining OVB’s team of community bankers, Burnside worked for more than two decades helping match his clients with the best vehicles for their goals and budget. As a loan officer, Burnside plans to continue his focus on customer need.
“I’ve been in the car business for 25 years serving the community with their automotive needs. Now I hope to serve my previous and potential new customers with all their financial needs,” he said. “I look forward to working in my hometown and I hope I can assist the community and the surrounding area.”
Burnside noted OVB’s continued presence in the community as a major reason why he chose to continue his career at the bank.
“Ohio Valley Bank has been a growing part of the community and surrounding area, and I am excited to be on that winning team,” he said.
Burnside is also active in the community as vice chairman of Jackson Area Festivals and Events (JAFE). He is also the current vice president of the Jackson Apple Festival and served as president of the event in 2006 and 2007.
He is a graduate of Oak Hill High School and Shawnee State University, where he earned his degree in applied business. He currently resides in Jackson, Ohio with his wife, Jamie; two children, Maycee and Kirk; and dog, Murphy.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. owns the subsidiaries of Ohio Valley Bank, with 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve.
