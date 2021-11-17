JACKSON — Earlier this week, the Jackson County Women's Club (formerly the Jackson Lioness Club) officially opened its candy store for the holiday season.
The store opened on Monday, Nov. 15, at 281 Main Street in Jackson. The hours will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The club member's candy is purchased in bulk from reputable candy companies, and they offer a wide variety to choose from, including sugar-free. The club stated that they have the best selection and the best prices in town.
The club members are available to assist everyone in preparing treat bags for churches, groups and organizations, school classrooms, nursing homes, or for personal use. Bags are provided by the organization. All you need to do is select the price per treat, and they will do the rest.
This fundraiser is used to enable the organization to offer college scholarships to local high school seniors and also allows the club to make many monetary donations to help support the community.
President Rhea Shupe told The Courier that the Ohio Lions Foundation did away with the Lioness Clubs. There were only five left in the state. Shupe explained that the foundation wanted the members of the Lioness Club to join the Ohio Lion's Club. The members of the club decided not to join, and to form a new club altogether. She also said that the club hopes to do more in the community.
Since the club is newly re-organized, they are open to having "civic-minded" individuals join the club. If you're interested in joining the club, call President Rhea Shupe at 740-418-0182, Mary Montgomery at 740-352-1652, Janet Kearns at 740-988-8112, or Barbara Brackman at 740-286-6649.
