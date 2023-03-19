The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible older adults with $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce. It is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.


