The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible older adults with $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce. It is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.
In 2020, the Ohio State budget allowed for expansion of the SFMNP to all 88 counties and that support is continuing this year. As a result, AAA7 is seeking farmers to participate in the SFMNP in our ten counties (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton). To become a participating farmer, the following criteria must be met:
• Must be an individual who grows and sells authorized, local produce, herbs and/or honey at farmers’ markets or road stands in the ten counties mentioned beforehand.
• Participate in training for new farmers participating in the SFMNP.
• Follow and comply with guidelines and responsibilities as set forth by the Ohio SFMNP.
• Provide information to the appropriate oversight agencies about the farmers’ market/roadside stand including name, location, hours of operation, and other operational information.
• Meet set USDA regulations and meet any training requirements as determined.
Any farmers who are interested can print an application online by visiting the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org. Farmers can also call the Agency toll-free at 1-800-343-8112 with any questions or e-mail FarmersMarket@aaa7.org to obtain an application.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.