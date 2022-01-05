OAK HILL — A camper reported stolen from Kentucky has been recovered from Oak Hill following an investigation by police.
Recently, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Oak Hill Police Department, executed a search warrant of a camper located at 1709 Swan Airport Road.
During the search, it was discovered that the camper’s identification number had been removed, however a call to the manufacturer, led investigators to discover another number, which returned to a camper reported stolen from Boyd County, Kentucky. The camper was impounded so it could be returned to the registered owner.
Timothy W. Stein, II, 33, who was reportedly living in the camper, was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with receiving stolen property.
Deputies also recovered a zero turn mower that had been reported stolen from Bridgeport Equipment. The John Deere Zero Turn Mower, discovered at another residence was seized as evidence. The resident, of where the mower was discovered, said that he had traded Stein a crossbow for it.
Stein may face additional charges, pending the review of the case by the Jackson County Prosecutor.
